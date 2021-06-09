Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-359.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.09 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $-0.230–0.220 EPS.

EVBG stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.86. 4,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.78.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.