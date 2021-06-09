Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.70 million-84.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.200–0.160 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.78.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.86. 4,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,906. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.