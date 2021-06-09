Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.20. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 9,904 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.54%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,954,690.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

