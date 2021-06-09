Evotec (ETR:EVT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT)’s share price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €34.41 ($40.48) and last traded at €34.69 ($40.81). 464,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.83 ($40.98).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVT. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Evotec alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.