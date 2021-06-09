Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$40.21. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$40.06, with a volume of 120,363 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on EIF shares. Cormark upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.35.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.8300002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

