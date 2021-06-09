Exeedme Achieves Market Cap of $16.83 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $16.83 million and $434,668.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00062132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00222600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00208825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.87 or 0.01280066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,463.46 or 0.99975814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,492,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

