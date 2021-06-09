Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.44

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.44 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 136345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Exelon by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,740,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,341,000 after purchasing an additional 514,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

