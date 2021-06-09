eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 141.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,756 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of eXp World worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in eXp World by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 25,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

EXPI stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.06 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $1,592,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,936,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,166,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,943,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.