Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Exponent worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exponent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Exponent by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 148,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.