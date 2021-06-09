Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.77

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.77 and last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 1230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extraction Oil & Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.58.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $101,112,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,986,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $40,036,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $34,242,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,142,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

