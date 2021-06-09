Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,196,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

