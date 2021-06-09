F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report sales of $304.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.05 million to $309.21 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $305.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,485 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,183,000 after acquiring an additional 364,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,512,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 142,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,432,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

