FairGame (FAIR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.87 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002312 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007179 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00112346 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.