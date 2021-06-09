Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.00. Fang shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 10,154 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $104.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFUN. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fang by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 327,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 297,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fang during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Fang in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fang in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fang by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.
