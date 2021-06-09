Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Gap Down to $15.40

Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $14.94. Fanhua shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 307 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fanhua Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 118.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fanhua by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fanhua by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fanhua by 15.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fanhua by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fanhua by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

