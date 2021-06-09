FantasyGold (FGC) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $52,384.49 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00061791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00218937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00206513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01351776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,713.19 or 1.00726612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

