Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.47. Fanuc shares last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 259,483 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.
Fanuc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FANUY)
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
