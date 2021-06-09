Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.85

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $13.72. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 499,246 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on FPI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $416.03 million, a P/E ratio of -89.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In other news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

