Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Fastenal worth $53,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,369,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 48,997 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 219,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

