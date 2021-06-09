Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSS. Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.77. 154,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.