FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Increased by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,481 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 2.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $10.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

