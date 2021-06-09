FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 166,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,567,401 shares.The stock last traded at $291.98 and had previously closed at $302.58.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.33.

Get FedEx alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.