Ferguson (LON:FERG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9,998.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9,998 ($130.62) and last traded at GBX 9,880 ($129.08), with a volume of 284604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,862 ($128.85).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,338.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.98 billion and a PE ratio of 33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $2.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

