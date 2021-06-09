Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Gap Down to $218.82

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $218.82, but opened at $214.27. Ferrari shares last traded at $215.19, with a volume of 1,681 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.69.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ferrari by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

