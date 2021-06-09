Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Gap Down to $218.82

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $218.82, but opened at $214.27. Ferrari shares last traded at $215.19, with a volume of 1,681 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.69.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ferrari by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile (NYSE:RACE)
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
