Fetch.ai 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.87 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $235.28 million and $25.87 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00067750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.86 or 0.00900877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.68 or 0.08835835 BTC.

FET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

