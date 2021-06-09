Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 414.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNCL opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.20. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $54.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.