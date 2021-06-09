Fiera Capital Corp Buys 12,763 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 227.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.71. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

