Fiera Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

