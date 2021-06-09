Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418,509 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 54.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SJR. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.72. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

