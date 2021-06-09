Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW stock opened at $353.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,694,945 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

