Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,347 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,091 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 734.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $127.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

