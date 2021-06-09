Fiera Capital Corp Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Tesla stock opened at $603.59 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.70 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $656.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.46 billion, a PE ratio of 603.59, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

