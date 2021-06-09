Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Trading Down 6%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.74. 26,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 355,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

