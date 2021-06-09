Financial Comparison: PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) vs. Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) and Atotech (NYSE:ATC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PURE Bioscience and Atotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PURE Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Atotech 0 1 8 0 2.89

Atotech has a consensus price target of $23.57, suggesting a potential downside of 0.92%. Given Atotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atotech is more favorable than PURE Bioscience.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PURE Bioscience and Atotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PURE Bioscience $6.92 million 6.05 N/A N/A N/A Atotech $1.23 billion 3.75 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.13

PURE Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PURE Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Atotech shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of PURE Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PURE Bioscience and Atotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PURE Bioscience 11.76% 23.35% 18.41% Atotech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PURE Bioscience beats Atotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds. The company offers SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products, including PURE Hard Surface, a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant; PURE Control, a food contact processing aid for fresh produce and raw poultry; PURE Multi-Purpose and Floor Cleaner Concentrate to clean various resilient surfaces, including floors, glass, and food contact surfaces; and PURE Multi-Purpose Hi-Foam Cleaner Concentrate to clean stainless steel equipment, resilient floors, walls, and painted surfaces. It also provides Axen30, a hard surface disinfectant; Axenohl, an antimicrobial formulation for use as a raw material ingredient in the manufacturing of consumer and commercial disinfecting and sanitizing products; and SILVÃRION, an antimicrobial formulation that is used against bacteria, viruses, yeasts, and molds. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.