Financial Contrast: Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) & Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) and Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Aterian alerts:

This table compares Aterian and Helen of Troy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aterian $185.70 million 3.27 -$63.13 million ($1.50) -13.21 Helen of Troy $2.10 billion 2.57 $253.95 million $10.68 20.69

Helen of Troy has higher revenue and earnings than Aterian. Aterian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helen of Troy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Aterian has a beta of 4.26, meaning that its stock price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helen of Troy has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Aterian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Helen of Troy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Aterian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Helen of Troy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aterian and Helen of Troy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aterian -62.75% -108.98% -19.09% Helen of Troy 12.10% 23.17% 13.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aterian and Helen of Troy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aterian 0 0 3 0 3.00 Helen of Troy 0 4 1 0 2.20

Aterian presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.95%. Helen of Troy has a consensus target price of $230.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Aterian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aterian is more favorable than Helen of Troy.

Summary

Helen of Troy beats Aterian on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products. The company's platform provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware, heating, cooling, and health and beauty products; and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers, humidifiers, and air conditioners under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, RIF6, Aussie Health, Holonix, Truweo, Mueller, Pursteam, Pohl and Schmitt, and Spiralizer brands. It also sells essential oils. The company primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. and changes its name to Aterian, Inc. in April 2021. Aterian, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories. The Health & Home segment provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and humidifiers; faucet mount water-filtration systems and pitcher based water filtration systems; and air purifiers, heaters, fans, and humidifiers. The Beauty segment provides hair, facial, and skin care appliances, as well as grooming brushes, tools, and decorative hair accessories; and liquid hair styling, treatment and conditioning products, shampoos, and skin care products. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, drugstore chains, warehouse clubs, home improvement stores, grocery and specialty stores, beauty supply and e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, Good Grips, Hydro Flask, Soft Works, OXO tot, OXO Brew, PUR, Honeywell, Braun, Vicks, Drybar, Hot Tools, Brut, Pert, Sure, Infusium, Revlon, and Bed Head brands. Helen of Troy Limited was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.