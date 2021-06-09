Financial Contrast: Galecto (GLTO) and Its Rivals

Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO) is one of 831 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Galecto to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Galecto alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Galecto and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galecto 0 0 3 0 3.00 Galecto Competitors 4609 17598 38754 766 2.58

Galecto presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.31%. Given Galecto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galecto is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Galecto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Galecto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galecto and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Galecto N/A -$34.84 million -0.66 Galecto Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.90

Galecto’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Galecto. Galecto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Galecto and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galecto N/A N/A N/A Galecto Competitors -2,669.14% -117.59% -28.77%

Summary

Galecto beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung. Its products also comprise GB2064, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.