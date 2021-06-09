Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Trading 23.5% Higher

Shares of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) traded up 23.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. 752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, UBS Group raised Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.16.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, Internet of Thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

