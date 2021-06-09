FinNexus Price Reaches $0.60 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $20.82 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded up 78.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00068163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.87 or 0.00903131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.96 or 0.08902863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00049250 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

