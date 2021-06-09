FIO Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $39.77 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.23 million and $39.77 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001052 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002229 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 762,874,443 coins and its circulating supply is 241,114,168 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

