FirmaChain (FCT) 1-Day Volume Hits $190,434.00

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $19.34 million and approximately $190,434.00 worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirmaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FirmaChain has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00061879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00218587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00206950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.78 or 0.01383623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,097.93 or 0.99906194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain

