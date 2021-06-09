Firo Market Capitalization Tops $86.93 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a market cap of $86.93 million and $3.68 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.27 or 0.00019687 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $36,935.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.71 or 0.06970796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $627.24 or 0.01698202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.00462570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00167103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.95 or 0.00733585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00463480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00399475 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,955,218 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars.

