First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,264. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

