First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,210 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after buying an additional 162,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,334,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.18. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.