First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 11,838 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 260.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

