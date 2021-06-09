First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after buying an additional 7,741,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,438,000 after buying an additional 38,386,024 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,107,000 after buying an additional 14,955,945 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,520,000 after buying an additional 6,943,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after buying an additional 185,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.02.

