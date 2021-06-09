First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,743 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 130.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $228.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.32. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $138.12 and a 52-week high of $228.41.

