First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

PFFD opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

