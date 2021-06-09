First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 122.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78.

