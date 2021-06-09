First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1,518.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $186.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $189.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

