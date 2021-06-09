First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Stake Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,254 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.71% of First Majestic Silver worth $67,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. 86,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,169. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.67.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

AG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

